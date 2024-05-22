Two Falcons named to PFF’s list of top 25 players under 25

The Atlanta Falcons have selected an offensive player in the first round of the last four NFL drafts. First, the team took tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in 2021 The Falcons later added wide receiver Drake London in 2022 before taking running back Bijan Robinson in 2023.

Then in 2024, Atlanta used the No. 8 pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. When a team has that many top-10 picks in a row, finding difference-making talent is a must, and it appears the Falcons found some in their recent drafts.

Two players from Atlanta were featured on Pro Football Focus’ ranking of the top 25 players under 25. Second-year RB Bijan Robinson landed at No. 16:

Bijan had to split time with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in the Falcons backfield last season but still managed over 1,400 all-purpose yards. The former Texas star rushed for 969 yards in 219 attempts (4.5 yards per carry), adding 58 catches for 487 receiving yards.

The future looks bright for Robinson with a revamped offense and better complementary pieces. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts just barely cracked PFF’s list, coming in at No. 25:

Pitts being just 23 years old and having that 1,000-yard rookie campaign under his belt has helped him stay relevant despite two underwhelming seasons. Several factors caused Pitts’ dip in production, from injuries to poor play at the QB spot.

With Kirk Cousins replacing Desmond Ridder at quarterback this season, Pitts has a chance to get his career back on track. The team recently picked up the young tight end’s fifth-year option, keeping him in Atlanta through the 2025 season.

Check out the Falcons’ updated 90-man roster arranged by uniform number HERE!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire