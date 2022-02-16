Two Falcons listed in PFF’s top 100 free-agent targets

Now that Super Bowl LVI has concluded, teams are turning their attention to the start of the new league year, which kicks off on March 16. This is also the deadline for teams to be cap compliant, and the Falcons are currently $6 million over the projected cap for next season.

As we previously examined, though, Atlanta has options when it comes to creating cap space. In order to be a player in free agency, the team will have to make some moves.

Pro Football Focus has named five Falcons players in their top 200 available free agents, and two of these players cracked the top 100.

No. 34 – HB Cordarrelle Patterson

No. 61 – MLB Foye Oluokun

Patterson and Oluokun each helped lead their respective units in 2021 and are atop the list of players that fans want to see the team retain. However, the Falcons don’t appear to be the favorites to re-sign either player. Patterson, who has been very vocal about his desire to stay in Atlanta, seems to have changed his tune and could be looking to hit the open market.

As for the other Falcons to make PFF’s top 200, wide receiver Russell Gage is listed at No. 101, OLB Dante Fowler Jr. at No. 160, and safety Duron Harmon was ranked as No. 167 of the available free agents.

