Two factors to determine Barcelona captain’s continuity – report

Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images

As FC Barcelona focus their attention on squad planning for the upcoming season, one of the main tasks in the hands of the Catalan club’s officials will be to finalize the renewals of some of the players whose contracts are going to expire in the near future.

One such player who has only some days left on his current Barcelona contract is the captain Sergi Roberto. The Blaugranes have been pondering about his renewal for some time now, and it was earlier reported that this will be one of the first tasks that Flick will handle after taking charge at his new club.

However, as Mundo Deportivo has reported, the current situation is by no means an easy one for Roberto. The club wants to renew him but has already communicated to the Captain that his renewal will be determined by two factors.

The first of these factors is the FFP margin available to the Catalan club, as they are yet to return to the 1:1 rule and cannot guarantee his registration with La Liga.

The second factor is the registration priorities of Deco and Flick, as there are some other players whose registration is of greater priority for these two officials than that of Sergi Roberto.

Thus, there is a lot of risk for the 32-year-old midfielder as the Catalan club does not guarantee his renewal in case they do not have enough FFP margin available even if he waits.

For now, the main priorities for FC Barcelona are the contracts for Gavi, Balde, and Inigo Martinez, whose registration with La Liga might need to do some work this summer. Vitor Roque can also be added to the list of these players if he does not leave for another club on loan.

Thus, with this communication, FC Barcelona have given Roberto a clear idea of his situation so he can make a decision about his future as soon as the transfer window opens.

Roberto already has one important offer on the table other than that of Barcelona, and he has to respond to this offer in the coming few days.

With the renewal talks between the two parties slowed down because of the Catalan club’s FFP problems, and no guarantees about his renewal even if he waits, he might be tempted to accept this offer.