Two experts predict Georgia Bulldogs to land four-star edge rusher

Coming off of a visit to Athens this past weekend, multiple projections have been logged in favor of a highly touted class of 2025 recruit landing with the Georgia Bulldogs. On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons have both officially predicted edge rusher Darren Ikinnagbon to commit to UGA.

“From the staff, to the vibe, to meeting Coach Smart and talking ball, seeing how UGA wants to utilize him, those are all enticing things to Ikinnagbon,” noted Wiltfong. Simmons added, “Since visiting Georgia for the first time, the Bulldogs have been viewed as the team to beat.” Penn State, Ohio State, and Notre Dame are also heavily involved in Ikinnagbon’s recruitment.

Ikinnagbon is listed as a 6-foot-5, 251-pound edge rusher/defensive lineman out of Hillside, New Jersey. In addition to football, he also wrestles and has experience running track and playing basketball at Hillside High School. He finished his junior season with 52 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, and five sacks for the year. He would join Stephon Shivers as the second defensive line recruit in the Bulldogs’ current class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire