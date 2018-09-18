Two ex-Patriots among Hall of Famers demanding salary, health insurance from NFL

Two Pro Football Hall of Famers with ties to the Patriots -- defensive back Mike Haynes and running back Curtis Martin -- were among a group of 20 Hall of Famers who sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, demanding health insurance and an annual salary that includes a share of the league's revenues for all members of the Hall of Fame.

If they don't receive them, they say will no longer attend future ceremonies during the league's annual induction weekend of new members at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

"As a group, we are struggling with severe health and financial problems," they say in the letter. "To build this game, we sacrificed our bodies. In many cases, and despite the fact that we were led to believe otherwise, we sacrificed our minds . . . [It's] unjust to leave us behind while league revenues skyrocket decade after decade."

Two of the Hall of Famers who signed the letter, Deion Sanders and Kurt Warner, are technically NFL employees as they work for the NFL Network.

An interesting take on the issue from Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith can be seen here.

The complete letter: