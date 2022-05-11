Two ex-Lions cut this week get claimed by other NFL teams

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the top spot in the NFL’s waiver claim priority pecking order. And the Jaguars used their status to claim former Lions OLB Rashod Berry on Wednesday, while the New England Patriots did the same with tight end Matt Sokol.

Berry and Sokol were part of the wave of cuts in Detroit earlier this week. The Jaguars claimed Berry and assumed his $895,000 contract for 2022, releasing the Lions of any obligations. The Patriots did the same with Sokol.

It’s not often when players cut by the Lions at this time of year resurface immediately in another NFL city, especially when there are no prior ties to the player. Berry signed with the Lions last August after spending a season with the New England Patriots. In five games on the Lions’ active roster, Berry played a total of 62 snaps and recorded one QB hit.

Sokol never suited up for the Lions and was signed to a reserve/future contract earlier this offseason.

Ironically enough, Sokol does have time in the past on Jacksonville’s practice squad and Berry came to Detroit from New England. But they were claimed by the unfamiliar teams.