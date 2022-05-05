Two Eagles make top-50 list for NFL player merchandise sales originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Tom Brady remains the merch GOAT.

The 44-year-old quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in player product and merchandise sales for a record fifth time, and second straight year, according to the official ranking by the NFL Players Association that was released on Thursday.

The top sellers after Brady were Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

For a record fifth time and second year in a row @TomBrady holds the Top 50 ðŸ‘‘ followed by @PatrickMahomes + @JoshAllenQB.



Find out who made the full list here: https://t.co/6pMUcINvZE. pic.twitter.com/c21AV6z5No — NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 5, 2022

Quarterbacks dominated the top 10, accounting for nine spots, including the seven best sellers. Joe Burrow was fourth thanks in part to a postseason sales boost after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988. New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones made a strong debut in merch sales, finishing fifth. Dak Prescott's return from injury equated to a strong comeback at the registers, as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was the sixth-best seller.

The lone non-QB in the top 10 was San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, whose seventh-place finish was the highest ranking for a tight end on any NFLPA year-end list.

Another rookie quarterback to crack the top 10 was Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, who was eighth.

Rounding out the top 10 was Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Story continues

The best selling defensive player was Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who made the biggest jump from last season's year-end list, going from No. 36 to No. 12.

The Cowboys led the way with five players in the top 50, edging the San Francisco 49ers, who had four.

The list, first introduced in 2014, reports sales of all officially licensed NFL player products from March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022 through online and traditional retail outlets. Products includes everything from jerseys and apparel to figurines and memorabilia and more.

The top five sellers on the list for the wildly-popular FUNKO Pop collectibles, you ask? Mahomes, Brady, Russell Wilson, Ezekiel Elliott and Odell Beckham Jr.

Here is the full top 50 NFL player sales list:

1. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

4. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

6. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

7. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

8. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

9. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

10. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

11. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

12. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

14. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

15. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

16. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

17. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

18. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

19. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

21. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

22. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

23. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

24. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

25. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

26. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

27. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

28. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

29. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

30. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

31. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

32. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

33. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

34. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

35. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

36. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

37. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

38. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

39. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

40. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

41. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

42. Chase Young, DE, Washington Commanders

43. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

44. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers

45. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

46. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

47. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

48. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

49. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

50. Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets