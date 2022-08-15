Two Dolphins land in the second half of 2022 NFL Top 100

On Sunday night, the NFL began releasing their Top 100, where players vote for the best players in their league. The first release showed the players who were voted 100 to 51.

In 2021, the only representative that the Miami Dolphins had on the list was cornerback Xavien Howard. However, this year, there have already been two Dolphins who received recognition from their peers in the first half of the Top 100.

There could be more coming when they release the remainder of the list, but for now, let’s take a look at the two that we know made it.

No. 63 - WR. Jaylen Waddle

Waddle, as a rookie, finished the season breaking the NFL’s record for receptions by a first-year player. While many will complain that it was a 17-game season, Waddle still played only 16. At No. 63, he’s the highest rookie on the list so far.

No. 56 - CB Xavien Howard

This is Howard’s third time making the list and the second year in a row. In 2021, the former Baylor cornerback got out to a slow start, but he finished strong down the stretch, eventually appearing in the league’s Pro Bowl. At this point, he’s one of the most respected players at his position in the league.

