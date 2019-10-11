Take Two: Does Oregon have a shot of keeping Ringo out West?

Uo6rsxfypjkums7qjh3m

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Ducks' Herbert among nation's top players



CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

THE STORYLINE

Five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo announced his top five over the summer and he’s already taken a bunch of trips. He will be back on the road this weekend taking his official visit to Oregon.

The Ducks have a lot to offer since the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro standout is originally from the Pacific Northwest and he’s always targeted Oregon as a top school in his recruitment.

Oregon is recruiting incredibly well - by far the best team in the Pac-12 over the last couple years - and there could be a huge opportunity for Ringo to start from Day 1.

However, others might have an edge in his recruitment. The five-star has been to Georgia numerous times, loves the idea of playing in the SEC and playing for coach Kirby Smart and it’s believed the Bulldogs lead in Ringo’s recruitment.

Texas is also another big one. Ringo has also been to Austin, loves the atmosphere there and has talked highly of that program for a long time. Ohio State and Alabama, the other schools in his top five, feel like outsiders at this point.

Could a weekend visit to Oregon change things in Ringo’s recruitment and move the Ducks way up, or will this be a Georgia/Texas battle until the end?

FIRST TAKE: A.J. Jacobson, DuckSportsAuthority.com

Story continues

“The one way this weekend could be a big one with Ringo is if he commits, something that is highly unlikely. He has been to Eugene before and is certain to like the game atmosphere at Autzen as all recruits say they do, but he is going to be taking all his visits before he decides. In a way, it is a disadvantage for the Ducks to get his first visit because the high from the weekend will wear off by his next trip.



“I think conventional wisdom is correct, that this will be a Georgia/Texas battle for Ringo, or at least those two schools have the best shot. I would not dismiss Oregon’s chances, but they are more of a dark horse for this speedy blue-chipper.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

SECOND TAKE: Mike Farrell, Rivals.com

Read More