Take Two: Does Clemson have an edge in landing Justin Flowe?

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

THE STORYLINE

Clemson has already come to California to land the nation’s No. 1 player in five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and the national champs could be coming back for No. 2 as well.

Steam is picking up on the storyline that the Tigers are becoming more and more of a real player for Upland, Calif., five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and that chatter was very real at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and at other events through this offseason.

Flowe is expected to visit Clemson soon, and then he’s also very serious about Alabama and Georgia - basically, the three major national powerhouses at this time - but the Tigers could have an edge because of who is in this recruiting class for them and how the coaching staff is recruiting the five-star standout.

If the Upland standout prefers to stay closer to home, then USC would probably be the pick, according to sources, but the coaching situation there still has a long way to play out before December's signing period.

Flowe seems nowhere near making a decision, and the fall will be important as he hits the road and figures everything out. But could Clemson have the big edge in his recruitment as the summer continues? And can the Tigers close the deal?





FIRST TAKE: PAUL STRELOW, TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

“The social media love that Clemson recruits have been showing Flowe is nothing more than the public manifestation of what the Tigers have been quietly feeling for a few months: That they have a strong shot with Flowe, and probably more so than the other Southern suitors that have been in the conversation.

“That said, there are reasons to believe this recruitment could still turn in various directions, and even on a dime. Moreover, there isn’t any evidence suggesting Flowe could legitimately wrap up his recruitment in the near future. USC seems to be Clemson’s biggest threat, but this feels like a chase that could go the signing-day distance.”





SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM

“Clemson went to California for Joe Ngata last year and the Tigers can recruit anywhere in the country. I still think Flowe stays home though. USC struggles, they fire Clay Helton, they get a big-named coach and Flowe buys in and stays at USC.

“It would be a statement for Clemson for sure, but nothing it does now in recruiting surprises me. Every kid in the country should be at least looking at Clemson based on its two national championships, so I’m not stunned he’s discussing them.”