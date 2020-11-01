DK Metcalf‘s biggest play of last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals came when he ran down Cardinals safety Budda Baker from behind on a long interception return.

His contributions have been on more positive plays for Seattle against the 49ers this Sunday. Metcalf turned a Russell Wilson pass into a 46-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter and he added a two-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter to continue a strong start to the day.

Metcalf has six catches for 102 yards overall and the Seahawks lead their NFC West rivals 13-7 at halftime.

Players not named Metcalf have produced 186 yards as both offenses have had some rough sailing so far. Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception to end one possession in Seattle territory and the Seahawks punted twice before putting together their two touchdown drives.

Those drives have them in front and the 49ers will have to come up with an answer for Metcalf if they’re going to close the gap.

Two DK Metcalf TDs have Seahawks up at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk