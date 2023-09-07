Two Division I QBs face off Friday as CAL plays Lexington Christian. Your guide to the game

With an 18-game winning streak and a unanimous No. 1 state ranking in Class 3A, the Christian Academy football team is riding a tsunami of success.

The Centurions (3-0) will be in the spotlight at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Lexington Christian (2-1) in a highly anticipated matchup of powerhouse programs and quarterbacks.

“We’re excited for our guys to be able to play on a stage like this,” CAL coach Hunter Cantwell said. “It says a lot for the hard work that the former players and coaches put in here to get the program where it is today. Maybe 10 years ago, CAL isn’t playing in the Game of the Week and all eyes aren’t on Christian Academy and Lexington Christian. It's great for both programs that it’s garnered this type of attention.”

CAL is the defending Class 3A state champion and received all 24 first-place votes in this week’s Kentucky High School Football Media Poll. The Centurions are led by senior quarterback Cole Hodge, who has committed to East Carolina.

Lexington Christian is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and has faced one of the state’s toughest schedules to date, beating Bowling Green (No. 2 in 5A) and Pikeville (No. 1 in A) and falling to Boyle County (No. 1 in 4A). The Eagles are led by senior quarterback Cutter Boley, a University of Kentucky commit and presumptive front-runner in the race for Kentucky’s 2023 Mr. Football award.

CAL’s 18-game winning streak is tied for the longest in program history, achieved two previous times. Cantwell said extending that streak – the longest active one in the state – has "absolutely not" been a focus for his squad.

“We’re focused on bigger things, and that’s winning a 3A state championship," he said. "This game – win, lose or draw – helps us achieve that. We want to win them all, but we’re focused on getting better each and every week and peaking at the right time during the 3A playoffs.”

Here are three storylines to follow entering Friday’s game:

Hodge maintains elite efficiency

Hodge had a masterful junior season, leading CAL to a 15-0 record and the Class 3A state title while completing 72.8% of his passes (169 of 232). That number ranks sixth in state history for a single season.

He’s right at that mark through three games in 2023, having completed 72.1% of his passes (62 of 86) for 863 yards and 15 touchdowns with just one interception.

“I think the biggest thing people miss about Cole is that a lot of that stuff is under duress,” Cantwell said. “When the pocket is breaking down, he knows where to go with the football. Just very high-level play. … Arm strength, accuracy, decision-making were all just through the roof last year. It just seems like he’s taken it to another level.”

It doesn’t hurt that Hodge has two NCAA Division I commits as wide receivers.

Junior Connor Hodge, Cole’s younger brother, has a team-high 24 catches for 245 yards and six touchdowns. He also has committed to East Carolina. Senior Justin Ruffin (21 catches, 269 yards, four TDs) has committed to Army.

“They both are extremely twitchy,” Cantwell said of their speed. “They can beat you vertically downfield, and they’re a lot to handle when they have the ball in space.”

LCA finds balance on offense

Boley has passed for 908 yards and six touchdowns this season, but don’t overlook Lexington Christian’s rushing attack.

Senior Brady Hensley was a first-team All-State pick at Madison Central last season and has shined since transferring to Lexington Christian, rushing for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns and averaging 9.4 yards per carry. He has committed to Eastern Kentucky.

Cantwell, whose Centurions beat Lexington Christian 49-14 last season, said the Eagles’ offensive line has improved. Senior Garrison McKinney (6-3, 270 pounds) is the anchor.

“All credit to (Hensley),” Cantwell said. “He’s a phenomenal football player, no doubt about that. But that offensive line is a step up from years past. And that also pays dividends in the passing game. There’s not a lot of pressure on Boley.”

CAL’s defense plagued by injuries

One of Cantwell’s biggest concerns entering the season was a defense that returned just four starters from last season.

The unit is allowing just 11.7 points per game so far this year despite a rash of injuries. Cantwell said three freshmen were on the field in the fourth quarter of last week’s 49-21 victory at North Hardin.

“It’s kind of a plug-and-play situation right now,” Cantwell said. “It’s a work in progress.”

Cantwell said junior safety Trey Cotton, who had four interceptions last season, is questionable for Friday’s game with a groin injury. A pair of sophomore starters – defensive back Stone Perkins and linebacker Jackson Settle – also are out, Cantwell said.

