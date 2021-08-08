Two disturbances are in the Atlantic. Both could become tropical depressions this week

Carli Teproff
·2 min read

Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic Sunday, and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. update.

On Saturday, there were three systems, but one has since dissipated.

Here’s what is known from the hurricane center’’s update:

Disturbance 1

Disturbance 1 was located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands as of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. advisory.

There is an “elongated area of low pressure,” that is now several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Forecasters say in the next 48 hours there is 40% chance of formation and a 50% chance over the next five says.

That system “continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms,” the update said.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable to support some gradual development over the next few days, and this system could become a tropical depression while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph,” Forecaster David Brown said in the 2 p.m. update.

The system could reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday, and then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and near Hispaniola around the middle of this week. The storm could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Disturbance 2

Disturbance 2 was located midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles as of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. advisory.

The second disturbance — showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure — is located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. By 2 p.m. Sunday, forecasters said the storm had diminished. There was a 30% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 40% chance of developing over the next five days.

“Although environmental conditions appear to be only marginally conducive for development, this system could still become a tropical depression later this week while it moves toward the west-southwest or west at around 10 mph,” forecasters said.

