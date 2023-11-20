Two different Razorbacks earn SEC honors after Arkansas’ win over FIU

Isaiah Augustave may not only be the future, but the present. Alfahiym Walcott is and has been plenty present.

The two Arkansas football players – Augustave, a freshman running back and Walcott, a senior safety – were named SEC Players of the Week on Monday after their performances against Florida International.

Augustave was named SEC Freshman of the Week. He ran for 101 yards on 14 carries as Arkansas ran for a season-high 323 yards on the ground. The freshman had only carried the ball in two games before, which means the possibility of this first season remaining redshirt.

Walcott garnered SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after logging five tackles and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The score was Arkansas’ fifth of the year by the defense, ranking tops in FBS.

Arkansas is set for its final game of the season Friday when Missouri visits on Senior Day.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire