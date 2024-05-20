Two DeWitt swimmers set to compete at U.S. trials this summer

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – Pools across Mid-Michigan are where some of the best swimmers in the state have started their careers thanks to the Mid-Michigan Aquatics Club team. One of those swimmers is DeWitt senior Aaron Thomas who was born with a partial left hand, although he never let that disability define him. In 2021 was introduced to the world of Paralympic swimming and quickly set his sights on wearing the red, white, and blue one day. And that dream became a reality on the final day of the Citi Para Swimming World Series.

“I swim the IM, which is my signature event and I touched the wall, I look up and I see the time,” Thomas said. “I’m like ‘That looks like the cut time’, but it was so close that I didn’t know, and knowing my luck, if I would have been 100th of a second off. Then I stepped out of the pool. and honestly, I heard my dad yell from the stands ‘You did it!’

Aaron isn’t the only Panther taking a trails platform this summer. A two-time state champion at DeWitt High School, Jordyn Shipps is continuing those history-making ways as a junior at Oakland University. Before being crowned the Horizon League Champion in multiple events, she found herself at the TYR Pro Championships in Irvine, California in July of 2023.

“It was by far the biggest meet I have ever been to,” Shipps said. “I walked on deck and I was immediately intimated by all of the big people. I was like ‘Oh man this is a little much.”

And her goal of the Olympic Trails almost didn’t happen after she missed the qualifying time.

“I missed it by .07, which was pretty devastating,” Shipps said. “I’m not going to lie to you, to get so close for a while and then being .07 I was like, that’s literally a fingernail.”

Jordyn’s coach signed her up for one last attempt and in her fourth swim in three days she punched her ticket to the Trails.

“It was pretty incredible touching the wall and hearing all of my coaches and the chaos in the background,” Shipps said. “I kind of knew I got it from that and it was a moment I won’t forget.”

Jordyn and Aaron are good friends now, but believe it or not, they didn’t really cross paths until more recently, despite being on the same team for one year when they were both in high school.

“I mean from afar I kind of respected her and kind of was like, ‘Oh, she’s really fast and I want to get really fast someday,” Thomas said. “So that kind of helped me a little bit. But honestly, we didn’t interact until she was in college and I was out of COVID.”

“My freshman year I came back and I swam for MMA, I didn’t stay at school and and swim for Oakland, and I got to know Aaron very well,” Shipps said. “We swam together in the mornings and then we swam in the afternoons together. We also taught swim lessons together so we were together for a majority of the day and got to know him pretty well. He’s just an incredible guy.”

Aaron will be among the field the the U.S. Paralympics Swimming Team Trials on June 27-29 at the University of Minnesota. Jordyn will compete at the U.S.A Swimming Olympic Team Trials in the 100-meter butterfly, scheduled for June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

“It really shows that someone from DeWitt can do it and I look up to her and I think it will be fun when I get to college next year.”

“It’s incredible seeing what he’s achieved even with his disability,” Shipps said. “He’s such an amazing person beyond swimmer and It honestly keeps me going most of the time and keeps me achieving goals and working towards the stuff I’ve wanted to achieve my whole life cause I see him doing the same thing.”

