With two defensive touchdowns, Raiders lead Chiefs 17-7 at halftime

The Chiefs were booed off the field as they went into halftime.

That's how well Las Vegas has played and how poor Kansas City looked in the first two quarters of Monday's game, as the Raiders lead 17-7 at halftime.

The Chiefs finished the first quarter down 3-0 with -18 total yards. The team's offense looked like it was getting on the right track, as running back Isiah Pacheco scored a 12-yard touchdown off a direct snap to give Kansas City a 7-3 lead.

But then things went off the rails.

Pacheco and quarterback Patrick Mahomes botched a direct snap/handoff exchange deep in K.C. territory, which Bilal Nichols picked up and returned for a touchdown. Then on the Chiefs' next play from scrimmage, cornerback Jack Jones returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown.

The plays gave the Raiders 14 points in seven seconds of game time.

The Chiefs had a chance to make the score 17-10 going into the half. But even after punter Tommy Townsend converted a fake with an 11-yard pass to Justin Watson, Harrison Butker missed a 36-yard field goal wide left to keep Las Vegas’ advantage at 10.

This is the second game in a row that the Raiders have scored two defensive touchdowns.

Mahomes is 13-of-21 for 97 yards with an interception. Travis Kelce — who threw his helmet in frustration on the sideline before Townsend’s converted fake punt — leads with four catches for 42 yards.

The Raiders haven’t had to do much offensively, as the team has 95 total yards, seven first downs, and is 1-of-5 on third down. Aidan O’Connell is 9-of-15 passing for 62 yards. Starting in place of an injured Josh Jacobs, Zamir White has seven carries for 33 yards.

The Raiders will receive the second-half kickoff.