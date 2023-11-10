Two defensive stops in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter propel Bison to title

VERMILLION — Sixth-seeded Hot Springs used two defensive stops in the final six minutes to win its first state football championship on Friday.

The Bison (11-1) held off fourth-seeded and defending champion Elk Point-Jefferson (10-2) in the state Class 11B championship in the DakotaDome.

"Our defense has been huge all year long," Hot Springs coach Ben Kramer said. "We knew we just had to get some points on offense to win and kind of let our defense do its thing."

Hot Springs' Braden Peterson is brought down by two Elk Point-Jefferson defenders, including Luke Schmitz, during the state Class 11B high school football championship on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Vermillion's DakotaDome.

The points, for each team, all came in the first half.

Elk Point-Jefferson scored first on Jacob Gale's 2-yard touchdown run and Carson Timmins' extra-point kick with 6:24 left in the first quarter.

Hot Springs pulled on on Camron Maciejewski's 32-yard scoring run and Josh Kleinsasser's PAT later in the period and took the lead for good on Colin Iverson's 79-yard touchdown pass to Braden Peterson with 4:14 remaining in the first half.

The Bison defense made sure that was enough by stopping the Huskies on downs inside Hot Springs' 10-yard line midway through the fourth quarter and on Peterson's interception in the end zone with 53 seconds left. The interception came after teammate Matt Close tipped a pass.

The game's statistics reflected the closeness of the game. The teams nearly split the time of possession battle and EPJ held a 319-295 advantage in total yardage.

Hot Springs' Camron Maciejewski (1) picks up some rushing yardage during the state Class 11B high school football championship against Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Vermillion's DakotaDome.

Maciejewski, selected as the Joe Robbie MVP of the game, rushed 17 times for 99 yards to lead Hot Springs, which ran for 193 yards. Peterson, chosen as the South Dakota Football Coaches Association's Outstanding Back, added 71 yards rushing to go with his touchdown grab. Colin Iverson completed three passes for 102 yards.

EPJ finished with 169 yards rushing and 150 passing. Jacob Gale ran 16 times for 82 yards and Keaton Gale went 8-for-18 passing for 112 yards. Garrett Merkley hauled in four passes for 68 yards.

Channey Klippenstein made 10 tackles, Claeb Rickenbach nine, Maciejewski eight with an interception and Aidyn Janis seven for Hot Springs. Rickenbach was named the Outstanding Lineman in the game.

Gunner Ewing tallied nine tackles and Aiden Zach seven for the Huskies, who also got an interception from Merkley.

