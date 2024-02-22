After two decades, Cherryville football coach Tim Pruitt calls it a career

Cherryville football coach Tim Pruitt has decided to call it a career.

The veteran coach informed Cherryville athletic director Scott Harrill on Thursday of his intent to retire.

“Cherryville HS would like to thank Coach Tim Pruitt for his many years of service to CHS,” according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. “Coach Pruitt has announced his retirement and will step down as the head football coach at CHS. With over 20 years of head coaching experience, Coach Pruitt will be greatly missed.”

LOOKING FOR A NEW CHIEF: J.T. Postell turned East Gaston football into a winner. Here's why he's leaving.

ONE OF THEIR OWN: Forestview High football tabs familiar face as its next head coach

Over the past two decades, Pruitt has served the Cherryville football program in varied capacities.

His first stint with the school was in 2002, the Ironmen finishing with a 1-11 record. Pruitt returned a decade later, serving as offensive and defensive coordinator from 2012-14.

In 2016, Pruitt was back as Ironmen head coach. Cherryville finished with a 28-71 record during his tenure, qualifying for the NCHSAA 1A playoffs six times. The 2018 season was its best under Pruitt, going 7-5 and hosting a home playoff game.

“Thank you Cherryville High School for the support and the opportunities that you have provided me during the last eight years,” Pruitt said in a prepared statement. I have truly enjoyed my tenure with (Gaston County Schools) and I am more than grateful for the encouragement and support throughout my tenure.

“The relationships that I have made with my colleagues and student-athletes will be treasured as I continue into my retirement.”

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Cherryville football coach Tim Pruitt retires