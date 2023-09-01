Two dead and one critically injured after shooting at Texas shopping mall

A police officer stands outside Arboretum Shopping Center following a shooting incident (via REUTERS)

At least two people were killed and one sustained critical injuries following a shooting outside a shopping centre in Austin, Texas.

The shooting took place shortly after 5pm on Thursday at a business near The Arboretum, an outdoor shopping centre.

Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, while one person was rushed to a local hospital with "critical life-threatening injuries", the Austin Police Department said.

There didn't appear to be any threat to the public following the gunfire, the Austin police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

More follows