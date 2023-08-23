Two-A-Days: Ray Texans begin season seeking playoff berth

The Caller-Times will be previewing area high school football teams through the month of August as part of the Two-A-Days series. For previous stories in the series go to caller.com.

Ray Texans

District: 14-5A Division I

2022 Record: 4-6; 1-6

Head coach: Craig Charlton

Top returners

RB Brandon Chapa; WR/RB Aiden Navarre; DL Danny McKenna; RB Ruben Garza; LB Jacob Cantu; DB CJ Anderson

What to know for the 2023 season

The Texans are hoping this is the season they can break through for a playoff spot for the first time since 2018 with the return of key players on offense, including running back Brandon Chapa, who ran for more than 1,300 yards last season. Head coach Craig Charlton said he is excited about his depth, especially at the running back position to provide some relief for Chapa. Ray got off to a good start last season after starting the season 3-0 and looks to replicate that early success this season when it opens the season on Friday against Laredo Nixon.

Coach Craig Charlton on the 2023 season

"We don’t have a ton of huge kids, but we have a lot of athletic kids. Our O-Line did a great job and all of them except for one are back. We look to build on our running game with Brandon Chapa and open up our passing game as well. When you have Aiden (Navarre) and Ruben (Garza) to help so Brandon isn’t getting so many touches and getting beat up over a season. We hope to get past 10 games this year and you need to keep your guys fresh. When you have guys that are really good that can get touches, it is really good to have. I’m excited about our running backs this year, our offensive line and the depth we have. We have three running backs that can get vertical. We’ve started getting classes of great athletes back to back. That helps out a lot. Our senior class and junior class are real big with a lot of good athletes. Our sophomore class is coming up and we are starting to get back on our feet again. I have good middle school coaches to help feed our program."

