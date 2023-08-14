Two-A-Days: Ingleside Mustangs eye successful campaign with key players returning

The Caller-Times will be previewing area high school football teams through the month of August as part of the Two-A-Days series. For previous stories in the series go to caller.com.

Ingleside Mustangs

District: 15-4A Division II

2022 Record: 8-3; 3-1

Head coach: Travis Chrisman

Top returners

WR/DB Jaydon Smith; QB Aidan Jakobsohn; OL/DL Wade Johnson; WR/DB Jordan Smith; OL John Factor

What to know for 2023

The Travis Chrisman era is underway as the Mustangs look to put together another strong season in 2023. Ingleside is coming off an 8-3 campaign after placing second in a competitive District 15-4A Division I. The good news for the Mustangs is they return a core of talented athletes that helped the program compete with rival Sinton for a district title and reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Multi-sport athlete Jaydon Smith, who has committed to North Texas, returns alongside quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn. The explosive duo were responsible for a majority of the team's offense, which averaged more the 39 points a game last season.

Coach Travis Chrisman on the 2023 season

"Things have been going great and the guys are embracing what we're doing. We have new schemes this season, but a similar running game. We're very excited with our returning skill kids and we have new varsity kids who will contribute for us. We have experienced linemen and they've done a good job. We had a good week of practice and we have one more tune up and then Week 1 is here. When you have two of your best players coming back and they are also you're leaders, you love to have that as a coach. Those guys put up big numbers last season and we expect them to do it again this year."

