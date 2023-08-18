Two-a-days: Inexperienced Calallen football team keeping usual high expectations

The Caller-Times will be previewing area high school football teams through the month of August as part of the Two-A-Days series. For previous stories in the series go to caller.com.

Calallen Wildcats

District: 16-4A Division I

2022 Record: 13-1, 6-0

Head coach: Steve Campbell

Top returners

RB Luke Medina, LB Jude Hernandez, OL Brady Buchanan

What to know for 2023

Calallen will see new faces all over the field after winning 13 games and going to the regional final in Steve Campbell's first season as head coach. Two of the returnees are among the best in the region at their position in running back Luke Medina and linebacker Jude Hernandez. Hernandez was newcomer of the year and Medina was close to 1,000 yards as a junior. Both will be counted on to lead the way as inexperienced players cut their teeth on varsity on a team that always has sky high expectations.

Coach Steve Campbell on the 2023 season

"Jude is like a coach on the field to help get the defensive front lined up for us. I think 7-on-7 helped us find some pieces on offense, but we may play quarterback-by-committee. We have two-to-three quarterbacks we are still looking at. They all have good qualities. Luke is going to be a very integral part of our offense and he made some big plays (in the first scrimmage). Once we get the reps in and get confidence we will play faster, at the speed I want us to be at. We have always had a next man up mentality over the last 40 years, no matter how many starters we return and will again this season. It isn't about the way you start, it is about the way you finish."

More: Impact players: Here's 23 players to watch during the 2023 high school football season

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Calallen football will count on new faces as it chases lofty goals