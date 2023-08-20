Two-A-Days: Experienced Gregory-Portland team ready to begin 2023 season

The Caller-Times will be previewing area high school football teams through the month of August as part of the Two-A-Days series. For previous stories in the series go to caller.com.

Gregory-Portland Wildcats

District: 15-5A Division II

2022 Record: 8-4; 4-1

Head coach: Brent Davis

Top returners

QB Reed Dooms; LB Gabriel Juarez; LB/TE Brodie Mitchell; WR/DB Colton Harrison; OL Jaden Dement; DE Jackson Sutton

What to know for the 2023 season

The Wildcats are coming off another postseason appearance under head coach Brent Davis, who took over the program in 2021. Gregory-Portland is poised to have another productive season with the return of several key players, which includes quarterback Reed Dooms, who eclipsed more than 2,300 passing years in his first season under center. Davis will also look to Brodie Mitchell, Gabriel Juarez and Colton Harrison as other players with multiple years of varsity experience. If District 15-5A Division II is anything like last season, it could be another race to the district tile.

Coach Brent Davis on the 2023 season

"We have some core players who played a lot of as sophomores and juniors last season and now they are seniors. Those are the guys we are leaning on for our leadership. We have five guys right now who started as sophomores and are now seniors, and that makes you feel good as a coach. Reed (Dooms) gained some experience last season for us and had a great year, but you can't forget Colton Harrison and those other guys. They all played really well and helped lead us to the playoffs. ... It's been great and the kids have been working hard. This is a great place to coach high school football."

