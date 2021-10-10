Two-day Next Gen test slated for teams at Charlotte Roval

Zack Albert
·3 min read
CONCORD, N.C. — The first organizational test for NASCAR’s Next Gen car in the 2022 Cup Series is scheduled Monday and Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course.

A total of 21 teams are set to participate, with drivers shaking down the new model on the 2.32-mile Roval circuit. The seventh-generation design is set to debut in the non-points Clash at the Coliseum exhibition on Feb. 6, with a full-fledged premiere in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 20.

The list of teams and drivers expected to participate in the two-day test:

Team

Driver(s)

No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

Kaz Grala

No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson

No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick

No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney

No. 14 Stewart Haas Racing Ford

Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer

No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley

No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Chris Buescher

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr.

No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Austin Cindric

No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano

No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace

No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford

Loren Hezemans, Jacques Villenueve

No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain

No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Erik Jones

No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman

No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

Joey Hand, Cody Ware

No. 94 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez

The sessions will mark the debuts for two Cup Series efforts — Team Hezeberg, which will field the No. 27 Ford for NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers Loren Hezemans and Jacques Villeneuve ahead of their part-time venture in 2022, and the No. 94 GMS Racing Chevrolet for newly tapped driver Ty Dillon.

Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric, who is slated to drive the No. 2 Ford for Team Penske next year, will drive the Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 in the two-day session. Cindric was originally slated to drive the No. 21 in the Cup Series next year before Brad Keselowski’s planned departure to Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 shook up the roster for Team Penske and its affiliates.

The sessions — which are scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET each day — provide an early opportunity for teams to get familiar with the Next Gen model, working on their own cars and learning their nuances. The vehicle’s development phase was largely made up of single-car tests, with eight teams taking part in the most recent test Sept. 7-8 — a NASCAR test at Daytona International Speedway to determine tire combinations and the proper aero and horsepower mix for the 2022 superspeedway rules package.

Three more organizational Next Gen tests are on the calendar before the 2022 season — Nov. 17-18 on the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway oval, Dec. 14-15 at Phoenix Raceway, and Jan. 11-12 back at Daytona.

