Two-day Next Gen test slated for teams at Charlotte Roval
CONCORD, N.C. — The first organizational test for NASCAR’s Next Gen car in the 2022 Cup Series is scheduled Monday and Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course.
A total of 21 teams are set to participate, with drivers shaking down the new model on the 2.32-mile Roval circuit. The seventh-generation design is set to debut in the non-points Clash at the Coliseum exhibition on Feb. 6, with a full-fledged premiere in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 20.
The list of teams and drivers expected to participate in the two-day test:
Team
Driver(s)
No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
Kaz Grala
No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson
No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie
No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick
No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Ryan Blaney
No. 14 Stewart Haas Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer
No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley
No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Chris Buescher
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr.
No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Austin Cindric
No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Joey Logano
No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Bubba Wallace
No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford
Loren Hezemans, Jacques Villenueve
No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Ross Chastain
No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones
No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman
No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
Joey Hand, Cody Ware
No. 94 GMS Racing Chevrolet
Ty Dillon
No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez
The sessions will mark the debuts for two Cup Series efforts — Team Hezeberg, which will field the No. 27 Ford for NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers Loren Hezemans and Jacques Villeneuve ahead of their part-time venture in 2022, and the No. 94 GMS Racing Chevrolet for newly tapped driver Ty Dillon.
Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric, who is slated to drive the No. 2 Ford for Team Penske next year, will drive the Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 in the two-day session. Cindric was originally slated to drive the No. 21 in the Cup Series next year before Brad Keselowski’s planned departure to Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 shook up the roster for Team Penske and its affiliates.
The sessions — which are scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET each day — provide an early opportunity for teams to get familiar with the Next Gen model, working on their own cars and learning their nuances. The vehicle’s development phase was largely made up of single-car tests, with eight teams taking part in the most recent test Sept. 7-8 — a NASCAR test at Daytona International Speedway to determine tire combinations and the proper aero and horsepower mix for the 2022 superspeedway rules package.
Three more organizational Next Gen tests are on the calendar before the 2022 season — Nov. 17-18 on the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway oval, Dec. 14-15 at Phoenix Raceway, and Jan. 11-12 back at Daytona.