Two David Long Jr.s have interceptions near the same end zone at SoFi Stadium this season

You may not have known that there are two NFL players named David Long. One plays linebacker for the Titans; one plays cornerback for the Rams. Both are David Longs Jr., and both were selected by their teams in the 2019 draft — the Rams’ David Long Jr. in the third round out of Michigan, and the Titans’ David Long Jr. in the sixth round out of West Virginia.

That’s interesting enough, but what really makes this weird is that each David Long Jr. has an interception this season near the same end zone at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Obviously, the Rams’ David Long Jr. had his against Kyler Murray in the Rams’ wild-card drubbing of the Cardinals, and that was a pick-six…

…and the Titans’ David Long Jr. had this interception of Matthew Stafford in Tennessee’s 28-16 Week 9 win over the Rams. This wasn’t quite a pick-six, but this David Long Jr. brought the ball back to the Rams’ two-yard line, setting up Tennessee’s first touchdown of the day.

The moral of the story appears to be that if you’re backed up at SoFi Stadium, and there’s a David Long Jr. on the field, you might want to run the ball as opposed to passing it.