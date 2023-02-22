Two current and one former Notre Dame football players hosting a youth camp

It’s not abnormal for Notre Dame football players to give back to the community. There are plenty of pictures that circulate the web of them doing various activities.

This one coming in July will be a bit different. Current Irish stars offensive tackle joe alt and running back Audric Estime along with former Notre Dame All-American and current Cleveland Brown Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be hosting a youth camp in South Bend on July 22nd.

It is in partnership with NextGen Camps and will give younger football players to learn from some of the biggest recent names that played at Notre Dame Stadium.

It’s great to see these three giving back to the community, football-style.

More!

Notre Dame Needs A Leader In This Moment: And They Have One Notre Dame makes top 10 for four-star wide receiver Former Notre Dame assistant moved away from on-field role at LSU

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire