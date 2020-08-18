Two Cup Series teams fined for Daytona lug-nut violations

NASCAR officials issued penalties to two Cup Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut violations after Sunday’s Go Bowling 235 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

Competition officials discovered one lug nut not safely secured on two cars in a post-race check:

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kevin Harvick

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr.

As a result, Rodney Childers (No. 4 crew chief) and James Small (No. 19 crew chief) were each fined $10,000 for the safety violations of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book.

No other penalties were announced from the NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which also included races for the Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.