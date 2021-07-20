Two Cup Series teams fined for lug-nut violations at New Hampshire

NASCAR officials issued a pair of $10,000 fines to two Cup Series teams for lug-nut infractions after Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The violations of Section 10.9.10.4 (tires and wheels) in the NASCAR Rule Book for a single unsecured lug nut on each car were found after Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the 1.058-mile track. That meant a fine for each team’s crew chief.

The two teams found with lug-nut violations (and their respective crew chiefs/drivers):

• No. 12 Team Penske Ford (crew chief Todd Gordon; driver Ryan Blaney)

• No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (crew chief Travis Mack; driver Daniel Suarez)

No penalties were issued for Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, who bumped the pace car during the race’s first caution period with his damaged No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

No post-race penalties stemmed from Saturday’s Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.