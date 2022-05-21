Two Cup Series car chiefs ejected after pre-qualifying inspection failures at Texas

Two Cup Series teams were penalized with crew-member ejections after multiple failures in pre-qualifying inspection for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Both the No. 12 Team Penske Ford team for driver Ryan Blaney and the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team for driver Corey LaJoie failed pre-qualifying inspection twice at the 1.5-mile track. No. 12 car chief Raymond Fox and No. 7 car chief Scott Brewer were both ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

Qualifying is scheduled at 7:35 p.m. ET for the All-Star Open event, a 50-lap race for teams not already locked into the All-Star main event. All-Star Race qualifying is scheduled at 7:55 p.m. ET. Both sessions are to be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.