Kyle Busch starting at rear at Kansas after issue in practice

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Kyle Busch and along with Ty Gibbs, each will start at the rear for Sunday's Cup race at Kansas Speedway after issues in practice Saturday.

MORE: Kansas starting lineup

NASCAR ruled Saturday afternoon that William Byron will not have to start at the rear. Byron's car had a broken suspension piece in practice that the team had to repair. NASCAR stated that after evaluating the part, officials determined it was a part issue and not the result of something the team did.

Busch and Gibbs each blew a right rear tire and hit the wall. Busch's team was making repairs Saturday. Gibbs' team went to a backup car. They both did not make a qualifying attempt Saturday.

"Just like every other weekend," Busch told NBC Sports' Kim Coon. "Always put in a hole. Always put behind. Always have to come and dig ourselves out.

"Hate it for all the guys. The car was really good. Had good longevity there. We were just running laps, running some pretty good laps comparatively to the rest of our group that we were with at that time. Just going to fine tune on some things to qualify and here we are starting last again. Just never ends. I don't know what to do to change it."

Busch is seventh in the playoff standings. He's 20 points ahead of Bubba Wallace, the first driver outside a transfer spot.

Sunday's race airs at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Countdown to Green airs at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.