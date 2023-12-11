Two CU Buffs make list of way-too-early 2024 Heisman contenders

The 2024 college football season won’t kick off for a long time, but with the transfer portal already swirling out of control, the conversations about next year are beginning.

On Saturday night, LSU quarterback and former Arizona State starter Jayden Daniels was named the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. The 2024 Heisman field should be full of talent once again with Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon, new Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel and Texas QB Quinn Ewers among the most popular early candidates.

After Daniels won the prestigious award, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach compiled a list of way-too-early 2024 Heisman Trophy candidates and two Colorado players were featured: Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Hunter and Sanders emerged in the Heisman conversation earlier this year when the Buffs got off to a 3-0 start, but things fizzled out. Hunter got injured and Sanders was plagued by poor offensive line play.

Here’s what Schlabach wrote about Colorado’s starting quarterback:

Sanders is considered a potential first-round pick in the NFL draft, so it’s unclear whether he’ll return to play for his father, Deion, for another season. Sanders showed plenty of guts playing behind a dreadful offensive line this past season, throwing for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. If he comes back to school — and the Buffaloes can cobble together some protection — he might contend for the Heisman Trophy and be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

As for Hunter, the two-way star is undoubtedly going to be a popular pick for the Heisman heading into next season. If it weren’t for an injury, his 2023 numbers would’ve been even more impressive.

Schlabach also gave high praise to Hunter:

Another Colorado player who captured the sport’s attention early in the 2023 season, Hunter won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in the FBS. On offense, he had 57 catches for 721 yards and 5 touchdowns. On defense, Hunter had 30 tackles, 3 interceptions and 5 pass breakups. Hunter missed three games because of injuries but still logged 1,032 snaps, the most of any player in the FBS.

The Buffs have already addressed the offensive line, which is huge for Sanders. Head coach Deion Sanders’ staff also looks different with Sean Lewis (and others) going to San Diego State.

Nonetheless, the Buffs have a pair of legitimate Heisman candidates heading into the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire