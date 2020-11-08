Two crucial Patriots players out vs. Jets on Monday night

The Jets will be without their starting quarter, Sam Darnold, on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots. But backup Joe Flacco won't have to worry about a couple crucial defensive pieces for the Pats either.

Stephon Gilmore, the Patriots' top cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and DT Lawrence Guy won't be available for Bill Belichick on Monday.

Both Gilmore and Guy were considered doubtful, but they have officially been downgraded now. Gilmore is dealing with a knee injury while Guy is dealing with multiple injuries including his shoulder and elbow.



New England is also already without their top receiver, Julian Edelman, too.

It's an injury-riddled game, but for once, the Jets' receiving corps isn't dealing with any. Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims are all healthy for the first time this season, but of course, Darnold won't be able to experience it after suffering another shoulder injury last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.



