Two crucial Bucks role players had a priceless reaction when asked how much champagne they drank after winning the championship

Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis appeared to have enjoyed some postgame champagne. via NBA TV

Both players went quiet, looked at each other, then cracked up in a hilarious moment.

Portis and Connaughton played huge roles off the bench for the Bucks in the series.

Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton didn't need to specify exactly how much champagne they drank after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship on Tuesday - their looks said it all.

Portis and Connaughton, two role players who gave the Bucks huge minutes off the bench throughout the Finals, were interviewed on NBA TV as the Bucks celebrated their championship.

When host Kristin Ledlow asked them how much champagne they'd had before the interview, Portis and Connaughton went quiet, glanced at each other, and started cackling.

Even the NBA TV hosts could not contain their laughter.

Watch the moment below:

Both Portis and Connaughton were indispensable for the Bucks. They, of course, didn't match Giannis Antetokounmpo's production, Khris Middleton's clutch scoring, or Jrue Holiday's impactful defense, but they left their print on the series.

Portis became a fan-favorite for his energy on the court. In Milwaukee, fans often serenaded him with chants of "Bob-by! Bob-by!" He scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting off the bench in Game 6.

Connaughton, meanwhile, didn't have his best game in Game 6, but he came up big in plenty of other moments in the series. In a tight Game 4, Connaughton delivered 8 fourth-quarter points, including 2 three-pointers, and 5 rebounds, helping the Bucks win what was essentially a must-win game to keep their season alive.

In other words: both earned their champagne.

