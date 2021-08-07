Two critically injured in St. Paul shooting Saturday morning

Aug. 7—Two people shot and injured in St. Paul on Saturday morning are expected to survive, police said.

Police responding to reports of a shooting about 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Westminster Street found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, according to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

Both were taken to Regions Hospital, where the man is in stable but critical condition. The woman, who was shot in the foot and groin, underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries. She was initially in critical condition, Linders said, but her condition has since stabilized.

No arrests have been made at this time. It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew one another.