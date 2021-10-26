Two crew chiefs suspended, multiple teams fined post-Kansas Speedway weekend

NASCAR fined crew chief Adam Stevens $20,000 and suspended him from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC) when the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was found with two lug nuts not safe and secure after the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Stevens was one of two crew chiefs suspended and the No. 20 was one of five cars fined when NASCAR released its penalty report on Tuesday.

RELATED: Playoff standings | Martinsville schedule

The other Cup teams fined were the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driven by Chase Briscoe and the No. 22 Team Penske Ford driven by Joey Logano, each found with one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection at Kansas. Those violations, detailed in Sections 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book, resulted in a $10,000 fine for each of the respective crew chiefs, Johnny Klausmeier and Paul Wolfe.

In the Xfinity Series, crew chief Kenneth Roettger, car chief Robert Anderson and crew member Drew Beason all drew four-race suspensions when the No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Patrick Emerling dropped added ballast during the Kansas race.

NASCAR also fined Xfinity Series crew chiefs Jason Trinchere and Jeff Meendering each $5,000 when one lug nut was found not safe and secure for their cars during post-race inspection, the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Brandon Jones.