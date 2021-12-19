Two coordinator targets emerge as Brian Kelly looks to finalize his coaching staff

The LSU Tigers are continuing to work on finalizing the coaching staff under the new head coach and we could be closer to naming the two remaining coordinators.

According to Football Scoop, Brian Kelly is targeting a former offensive coordinator in Mike Denbrock. He is currently the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati as they prepare to take on Alabama in the College Football Playoffs.

Offensively, numerous sources this week told FootballScoop that Kelly is expected to reunite with Mike Denbrock, Kelly’s former Notre Dame offensive coordinator and assistant head coach who spent seven seasons alongside Kelly in South Bend, Indiana.

Denbrock worked with Kelly at Grand Valley State and at Notre Dame. He is very familiar with what he likes to do on offense. This could also bring Danny Lewis of Westgate into pay for the Tigers. He is currently committed to the Bearcats but remains the lone commit who has yet to sign with Cincinnati.

Football Scoop also stated that Kelly was looking at Todd Monken of Georgia but reports indicate that he would like to remain at UGA. Bringing in Denbrock would likely give LSU their play-caller and tight ends coach.

The other name is for the defensive coordinator, but it appears that Kelly is eyeing a candidate from the NFL. That likely means he wouldn’t join the staff until late February.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kelly has set his target – per sources — on an up-and-coming NFL assistant coach Matt House, the Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers coach who spent almost two decades coaching at the collegiate level before he exited the University of Kentucky three years ago for an opportunity with the Chiefs.

House last worked in college at Kentucky as the defensive coordinator. In his final season before joining the Chiefs in the NFL, his defense allowed just 16.8 points per game. They finished 10-3 that season.