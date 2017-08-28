With two concussed quarterbacks, Bills add Keith Wenning

The Bills are down to one healthy quarterback, so they’ve decided to add a passer for Thursday’s final preseason game.

Quarterback Keith Wenning is signing with the Bills, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Wenning was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2014 and has also spent time with the Bengals and Giants. He has never played in a regular-season game.

This week the Bills may let Wenning run the offense for the entire game. He has previously worked with offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, so he can probably step in and have a basic grasp of the offense.

At the moment the only healthy quarterback in Buffalo is rookie Nathan Peterman. Starter Tyrod Taylor and backup T.J. Yates both suffered concussions in last week’s preseason game.

So the Bills decided to eschew better-known names like Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III and go with Wenning instead. He’ll likely be their quarterback Thursday night, and then get cut on Saturday.