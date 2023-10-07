Two Commerce RBs surpass 1,000 rushing yards on the season in win against Social Circle

Commerce − Junior running backs Jaiden Daniels and Tysean Wiggins continued to display their talent and production on the field Friday night, leading Commerce to a 34-0 win over Social Circle.

Daniels had nine carries for 161 yards, pushing him to 1,037 rushing yards on the season, while Wiggins had 21 carries for 144 yards, moving him to 1,016 rushing yards on the year. The two have helped the Tigers to a 6-1 record as they head into region play next week.

"It feels pretty good, knowing that I can reach 1,000 yards within seven games," Daniels said. "Shout out to my o-line, because they played a big part in it. We work hard every day in practice. That was one of my goals in the beginning of the season and I'm happy to hit it and celebrate with my team."

Daniels tallied the first two touchdowns of the night for the Tigers in the first quarter. The second score went for 85 yards, where he showed off his speed against Social Circle's defense. This is the third straight season Daniels has reached 1,000 yards on the ground, after he had 1,425 yards as a freshman and 1,474 last year as a sophomore.

Wiggins added a touchdown in the second quarter, giving the Tigers a dominating advantage as they headed to the locker room for halftime.

"Jaiden and Tysean are two special backs. ... We're fortunate that we have balance, and we have two kids who shine," Commerce coach Mark Hollars said. "We're proud of both of them, they've both really grown up as leaders and it's a great team accomplishment, too."

Commerce's other two touchdowns were scored by junior running back Jacari Huff and sophomore full back/linebacker Tarrance Burtch. Junior wide receiver/safety Mac Mullis stood out on defense with an interception and two pass breakups, while senior linebacker Hoke Hogan added eight tackles.

"We take a lot of pride in playing here at home, and I know that's what our kids were working their tails off for this week," Hollars said. "We've had a lot of good battles with [Social Circle] over the years, and to come out on our field and play that way was really satisfying. ... The way our offense works, is that everyone is unselfish and doing their part. ... We have our goals in front of us ... and that's what we've got to focus our energy on."

Commerce hosts Athens Christian next on Friday, Oct. 13.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Two Commerce football RBs surpass 1,000 rushing yards on the season