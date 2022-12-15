Two Colts ruled out in Week 15 vs. Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out two players Thursday ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Strachan (concussion) were ruled out Thursday by interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Moore has been dealing with an ankle injury since he initially suffered it against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. He hasn’t practiced since and wasn’t expected to play this week.

Strachan was added to the injury report Wednesday and is likely in the concussion protocol. Considering he was placed on the injury report midweek with the injury, it’s fair to assume he suffered the injury during practice, which would have made it nearly impossible to play given the protocols.

It appears cornerback Brandon Facyson (illness) has a chance to play after not practicing Tuesday or Wednesday this week. It isn’t clear yet if he practiced Thursday, but we’ll get a better idea when the official injury report comes out later.

It should also be noted that right tackle Braden Smith (illness) will return after missing the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was a full participant in practice all week.

