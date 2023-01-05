Two Colts legends among finalists for 2023 Hall of Fame class

Indianapolis Colts legendary wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Dwight Freeney are among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Wayne, currently serving as the team’s wide receivers coach, has now been a finalist in each of his four years on the ballot. He will get in most likely sooner rather than later as his resume speaks for itself. His 1,070 career and 14,345 receiving yards are both 10th all-time among wide receivers in NFL history.

Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowler and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2010. He also holds the Colts’ franchise record for career games played (211). His 1,070 career receptions, 14,345 career yards and 82 career receiving touchdowns are all the second-most in franchise history behind Marvin Harrison.

In Freeney’s first time on the ballot, he’s made it to the finalist stage. His 125.5 career sacks rank 26th all time while he was a three-time All-Pro First Team selection (2004-2005, 2009) and a seven-time Pro Bowler (2003-2005, 2008-2011).

Wide receiver Andre Johnson, who played one season with the Colts in 2015, also made it to the finalist round of the selection process.

Former Colts defensive end Robert Mathis was one of the 28 semifinalists but was not selected as a finalist. This was his second time on the ballot.

Over the next few weeks, the selection committee will reduce the group of 15 players down to 10 and then five. After those five finalists are selected, the committee will vote yes or no for each of those players. A finalist needs 80 percent of the vote to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023 will be unveiled during the NFL Honors award show Thursday, Feb. 9, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

