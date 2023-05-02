Two Colorado transfers land at Power Five schools

While the bulk of Colorado’s outgoing transfers have struggled to receive big-time college offers, a pair of former Buffs are remaining in the Power Five with Jake Wiley committing to UCLA and Aubrey Smith landing at Houston, which is set for its inaugural Big 12 season.

Smith had a standout spring, but the freshman linebacker entered the portal on April 24 just days after earning his No. 32 jersey number.

The sophomore offensive lineman Wiley entered the portal on April 26 and immediately received Power Five offers from other schools such as Purdue, Duke, Washington State, Cal and Cincinnati. Colorado will see Wiley’s Bruins on Oct. 28.

Wiley and Smith both committed on Tuesday.

Former Buffs TE Zach Courtney also announced on Monday that he’s headed to Coastal Carolina.

