Two Colorado State football games moved to Friday, including Border War

The Bronze Boot on display at the Colorado/Wyoming state line for the Bronze Boot Run ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Two Colorado State football home games have been moved to Friday night kickoff times.

The Border War against Wyoming has been moved to Friday, Nov. 15 in Fort Collins and will kick at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

CSU's season finale against Utah State has been moved to Friday, Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving) in Fort Collins. The time is to be announced but the game will be on FS1.

The Mountain West announced kick times for many games Thursday but four home games are still to be announced.

2024 Colorado State football schedule

All times Mountain.

Aug. 31: At Texas, 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 7: Vs. Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)

Sept. 14: Vs. Colorado at Canvas Stadium, 5:30 p.m. CBS

Sept. 21: Vs. UTEP at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct. 5: At Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. on The CW

Oct. 12: Vs. San Jose State at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)

Oct. 19: At Air Force, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Oct. 26: Vs. New Mexico at Canvas Stadium (homecoming)

Nov. 2: At Nevada, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Nov. 9: Bye

Nov. 15 (Friday): Vs. Wyoming at Canvas Stadium, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Nov. 23: At Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Nov. 29 (Friday): Vs. Utah State at Canvas Stadium, time TBA FS1

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Two Colorado State football games moved to Friday, including Border War