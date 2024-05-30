Two Colorado State football games moved to Friday, including Border War
Two Colorado State football home games have been moved to Friday night kickoff times.
The Border War against Wyoming has been moved to Friday, Nov. 15 in Fort Collins and will kick at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
CSU's season finale against Utah State has been moved to Friday, Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving) in Fort Collins. The time is to be announced but the game will be on FS1.
The Mountain West announced kick times for many games Thursday but four home games are still to be announced.
2024 Colorado State football schedule
All times Mountain.
Aug. 31: At Texas, 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Sept. 7: Vs. Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)
Sept. 14: Vs. Colorado at Canvas Stadium, 5:30 p.m. CBS
Sept. 21: Vs. UTEP at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)
Sept. 28: Bye
Oct. 5: At Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. on The CW
Oct. 12: Vs. San Jose State at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)
Oct. 19: At Air Force, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Oct. 26: Vs. New Mexico at Canvas Stadium (homecoming)
Nov. 2: At Nevada, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Nov. 9: Bye
Nov. 15 (Friday): Vs. Wyoming at Canvas Stadium, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Nov. 23: At Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Nov. 29 (Friday): Vs. Utah State at Canvas Stadium, time TBA FS1
This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Two Colorado State football games moved to Friday, including Border War