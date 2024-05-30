Advertisement

Two Colorado State football games moved to Friday, including Border War

kevin lytle, fort collins coloradoan
The Bronze Boot on display at the Colorado/Wyoming state line for the Bronze Boot Run ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Two Colorado State football home games have been moved to Friday night kickoff times.

The Border War against Wyoming has been moved to Friday, Nov. 15 in Fort Collins and will kick at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

CSU's season finale against Utah State has been moved to Friday, Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving) in Fort Collins. The time is to be announced but the game will be on FS1.

The Mountain West announced kick times for many games Thursday but four home games are still to be announced.

2024 Colorado State football schedule

All times Mountain.

  • Aug. 31: At Texas, 1:30 p.m. ESPN

  • Sept. 7: Vs. Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)

  • Sept. 14: Vs. Colorado at Canvas Stadium, 5:30 p.m. CBS

  • Sept. 21: Vs. UTEP at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)

  • Sept. 28: Bye

  • Oct. 5: At Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. on The CW

  • Oct. 12: Vs. San Jose State at Canvas Stadium (time and TV TBA)

  • Oct. 19: At Air Force, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

  • Oct. 26: Vs. New Mexico at Canvas Stadium (homecoming)

  • Nov. 2: At Nevada, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

  • Nov. 9: Bye

  • Nov. 15 (Friday): Vs. Wyoming at Canvas Stadium, 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

  • Nov. 23: At Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

  • Nov. 29 (Friday): Vs. Utah State at Canvas Stadium, time TBA FS1

