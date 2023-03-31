Two Colorado football standouts make On3’s NIL top 10

The NIL (name, image and likeness) game has quickly changed the landscape of college sports in just a couple of seasons.

Additionally, NIL has changed the transfer portal quickly, and it has become a major recruiting tool for programs.

The Colorado Buffaloes surprisingly have two of the top 10 players according to On3’s NIL valuation, and Bronny James and Caleb Williams are other big names on the list.

However, it isn’t only basketball and football players, either. As NIL continues to grow and colleges continue to develop their foundations, more and more sports will be turning to NIL.

Here are the top 10 college athletes (including James) per On3’s NIL valuation:

NORTHWESTERN STATE GUARD HANSEL EMMANUEL: $1.4 MILLION

Life Christian’s Hansel Enmanuel Donato (24) attempts a dunk during the 2021 City of Palms Classic Edison Bank SLAM DUNK Contest, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Life Christian’s Hansel Enmanuel Donato (24) won the slam dunk contest.

City of Palms Classic dunk contest

Hansel Enmanuel, the talented wonder who went viral and now plays at Northwestern State, is 10th on this list at $1.4 million.

OREGON QB BO NIX: $1.5 MILLION

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks star QB, who is returning for one more year, is No. 9 here.

NORTH CAROLINA QB DRAKE MAYE: $1.5 MILLION

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) kneels after throwing an interception Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) returned for a touchdown during the third quarter of the ACC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, Dec 3, 2022.

Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

Tar Heels QB Drake Maye, a Heisman Trophy contender, is at the same level as Bo Nix and others.

Story continues

COLORADO QB SHEDEUR SANDERS: $1.5 MILLION

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Courtesy of Derek Marckel, University of Colorado)

The son of new CU head coach Deion Sanders, Heisman Trophy candidate Shedeur Sanders is at the same level as Maye and Nix. That’s impressive.

COLORADO CB/WR TRAVIS HUNTER: $1.7 MILLION

Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Travis Hunter, the two-way star and former Jackson State transfer, is right above Shedeur Sanders.

USC QB CALEB WILLIAMS: $2.6 MILLION

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams is favored to win the Heisman once again and he’s the QB of a USC Trojans team that could very well make the College Football Playoff. Oh, and he’s probably the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

FUTURE MEMPHIS GUARD MIKEY WILLIAMS: $3.4 MILLION

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway talks to his team during the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Nationwide Arena. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Mikey Williams is up there with Bronny James and the rest of the talented class of 2023 that will enter the college ranks next season.

LSU GYMNAST OLIVIA DUNNE: $3.4 MILLION

Mar 18, 2023; Duluth, GA, USA; LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne shown during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Olivia Dunne is a talented gymnast who has become a social media sensation, and her NIL value is nearly tops in the nation.

TEXAS QB ARCH MANNING: $3.7 MILLION

Texas Longhorns quarter back Arch Manning looks on during football drills on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Arch Manning is finally on a college campus, and the Texas Longhorns QB will have a ton of eyes on him.

BRONNY JAMES: $7.2 MILLION

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) shoots the ball during the first half against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is comfortably on top with an eye-popping $7.2 million NIL valuation. Now, where does he end up going to play college ball?

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire