“If the two clubs don’t want it” – Sala’s plan for San Siro amid Milan San Donato interest

AC Milan have continued their interest in a move away from San Siro, and Mayor Sala has now commented on what will happen to San Siro if there are no changes in their or Inter’s plans.

As much as San Siro is an iconic stadium and venue, doubts have been growing about how long the clubs can stay there. Whilst there have been offers of renovation, the proposed plans have not shown suitable ways to avoid revenue losses.

Therefore, the plans from both clubs have been to move away and work on their separate projects. In Milan’s case, this is the move to the San Donato region, where work is continuing at an impressive rate.

It has been stated several times that this is a must for the club, given the need to create a new modernised arena that can maximise commercial and supporter income, just as other sporting outfits have done in the past.

With neither club seemingly shifting on their position, and Milan’s Mayor Beppe Sala seeking an outcome, he spoke during a meeting at Corriere della Sera meeting, about the fate of the stadium, and his words have been relayed by Milan News.

What is the future?

“Sell San Siro to Vasco or the promoters if the two football clubs do not want it.”