Two closeouts and James Harden goes off

The NBA Playoffs resumed on Saturday, and the top seeds in their respective conferences took care of business and advanced to the second round. Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were among the standouts Saturday, and Russell Westbrook played 24 minutes in his long-awaited return to the Rockets lineup.

Bucks 118, Magic 104 (Milwaukee wins, 4-1)

Orlando was once again without Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot), and those absences made the task of extending their season that much more difficult for the Magic. Nikola Vucevic (22/15/5/1 with three 3-pointers in 40 minutes) shot just 9-of-25 from the field, but that’s understandable given how much attention he received from the Bucks defensively. There are some question marks with this roster for the 2020-21 season, most notably that backup point guard role, but there should be no concerns regarding Vucevic. He should be a first/second round player in standard leagues heading into next season, as he’s a near-guarantee to post a double-double regardless of who’s on the court with him.

Evan Fournier (18/4/3/1/1 with three 3-pointers) struggled for much of this series, and it’s worth noting that he has a player option worth $17 million for next season. The market for free agent shooting guards isn’t all that deep, but the salary cap (especially if it decreases) will likely limit the number of teams capable of shelling out a significant amount of money in free agency. We’ll see if that factors into Fournier’s decision, but he has until mid-October to decide whether or not to pick up his team option. If Fournier remains with the Magic he’s likely a mid-round option in standard leagues. Markelle Fultz (14/1/5/1 block and one 3-pointer) still has work to do as a perimeter shooter, but he’s made strides since joining the Magic. But at best he’s a late-round pick because of those shooting issues.

Looking at Orlando’s backup point guard situation, both Carter-Williams and D.J. Augustin (15/1/3 with two 3-pointers in 24 minutes) will be unrestricted free agents. MCW is the more versatile of the two from a positional standpoint, as he can be used either on or off the ball, but Augustin’s experience and production can’t be ignored, either. It will be interesting to see who the Magic bring back (or if they move on from both), but there could be some late-round value to be had in deeper leagues when taking Fultz’s medical history into account.

Milwaukee moves on to the second round where Miami, which won two of the three regular season meetings, awaits. Giannis Antetokounmpo (28/17/3/1 block and three 3-pointers) struggled with foul trouble during the second half but was still dominant. For the series he averaged 30.6 points, 16.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, making him the first player to average at least 30 points and 15 rebounds per game in a series since Dirk Nowitzki in 2002. Miami doesn’t lack for options when it comes to defending Giannis, which was not the case for Orlando, but the key to that series will likely be how Milwaukee’s supporting cast plays.

Khris Middleton (21/10/7/1 with three 3-pointers) shot 7-of-16 from the field and Brook Lopez (16/7/1/1/1 with one 3-pointer) was 7-of-12, but Eric Bledsoe (10/3/8/1 with two 3-pointers) shot 3-of-7 and Wesley Matthews was even worse with his 1-of-9 afternoon. If Middleton and Bledsoe are consistent offensively that makes things easier offensively for the Bucks as a whole, but both endured some struggles in the first round.

Rockets 114, Thunder 80 (Houston leads, 3-2)

As noted in the intro Westbrook made his return, with the plan being to limit him to 25-28 minutes. Thanks to the Rockets blowing the doors off of Oklahoma City in the third quarter he played 24 minutes, shooting 3-of-13 from the field and finishing with seven points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Not the best night for Westbrook but he was active, showed no ill effects from the quadriceps injury that sidelined hm for more than two weeks, and also did not register a single turnover. Danuel House is coming off the bench as a result of Westbrook’s return, and while he shot 2-of-10 from the field he did manage to contribute eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and two 3-pointers to go along with seven points.

