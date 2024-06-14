Two Clemson stars invited to USA Collegiate National Team Training Camp

CLEMSON, S.C. — Sophomore outfielder Cam Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) and freshman righthander Aidan Knaak (Fort Myers, Fla.) were both invited to the USA Collegiate National Team training camp, announced by USA Baseball. It marked the second year in a row that Cannarella was invited to the USA Collegiate National Team training camp.

Cannarella hit .337 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 60 RBIs, 58 runs and a .417 on-base percentage in 58 games in 2024 while battling injury for his last 54 games. He also led the team with 29 multiple-hit games in 2024, when he was an All-American.

In his two-year career, Cannarella is hitting .363 with 32 doubles, six triples, 18 homers, 107 RBIs, 130 runs, a .440 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 117 games.

Knaak, the NCBWA National Freshman Pitcher-of-the-Year and an All-American, was 5-1 with a 3.35 ERA, .221 opponents’ batting average and 108 strikeouts against 29 walks in 83.1 innings pitched over 15 starts in 2024. He led the team in starts on the mound, innings pitched and strikeouts. His 108 strikeouts were the most by a Tiger freshman in history and the most by any Clemson pitcher since 2017 (Charlie Barnes).

A total of 16 Tigers have been members of the USA Collegiate National Team, including recent Tigers Brad Miller (2009,10), Chris Okey (2014,15), Seth Beer (2016,17), Ryley Gilliam (2017) and Caden Grice (2021).

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp features 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible college players for a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina on June 26 and June 27. USA Baseball names the final Collegiate National Team, inclusive of an International Friendship Series roster and a Summer League Tour roster, following the training camp on June 29.

Both training camp games are at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. on June 26 and June 27. First pitch of both games is at 6:35 p.m. The International Friendship Series roster then takes on Chinese Taipei in a five-game series, while the Summer League Tour roster plays select teams from the Appalachian League and the Coastal Plain League in a four-game slate.

The schedule culminates with a July 4 matchup between the two U.S. Collegiate National Team rosters at Fayetteville, N.C.

