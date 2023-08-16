How two Clemson football freshman receivers impressed Dabo Swinney, Antonio Williams already

CLEMSON − Of the dozen freshmen who arrived on campus for Clemson football this summer ahead of the Tigers' preseason practices, a pair of former Upstate high school standouts have made an impression early.

Daniel's Misun Kelley and Greenville's Tyler Brown seem to have come on strong since Clemson began practices this month.

Both Kelley and Brown were three-star prospects in the class of 2023, and both are currently at wide receiver for Clemson. Kelley is a two-way player who is cross-training at defensive back, but he's primarily been working with the wideouts in practice.

Brown, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver, caught 59 passes for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season at Greenville. He was originally committed to Minnesota but decommitted in October 2022. About a month later, he received a Clemson offer and committed to coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

His speed has stood out in preseason practice, which began Aug. 4. Swinney said Brown's technique, too, is more advanced than he anticipated. Antonio Williams, who led Clemson in receiving yards (604) as a freshman last season, had high praise for his new teammate. He said he watched Brown's film when he committed and was impressed by the fellow in-state player.

"Tyler Brown, he’s very good, very fast," Williams said after one of Clemson's preseason practices. "He’s got good technique, he knows how to get in and out of breaks. He’s going to be a great player, for sure."

As a senior at Daniel, Kelley scored touchdowns five different ways: reception, rush, fumble return, interception return and kickoff return. Clemson was one of three Power Five programs to offer the 5-10, 180-pound two-way player, along with Virginia Tech and Louisville. He chose his home-state Tigers.

Both Swinney and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley described Kelley as "fearless." He provides versatility, and he could get on the field as a freshman in any of the three phases of the game.

Brown and Kelley join three-star Noble Johnson and four-star Ronan Hanafin as the four freshman receivers at the Tigers' disposal. But when veteran wideout Beaux Collins was asked which freshman would see the field first, he named Brown and Kelley as "neck and neck" for playing time.

Don't expect Clemson to rely on the local freshmen in the passing game early. Swinney has his wide receiver lineup pretty much set: Collins, Williams and Adam Randall are the top three targets, with Cole Turner and Brannon Spector rounding out the top five.

But things don't always go according to plan. Just ask Williams, who Clemson didn't expect to take on a prominent role in his first year and ended up a freshman All-American when the Tigers needed to call on their depth. If Clemson has a similar need this season, watch for Kelley or Brown to make an appearance.

"We don't have to start those guys right now," Swinney said. "We just need them to really develop the depth players that we need, and then if we need them midseason or later, they'll be ready for more."

