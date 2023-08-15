Two Chiefs WRs carted off field at Tuesday training camp practice

The Kansas City Chiefs’ depth at the wide receiver position may have taken a hit on Tuesday after preseason Week 1 standout Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio were carted off the field at the team’s Tuesday practice session. The exact nature of their injuries is unknown.

Justyn Ross is leaving practice in a cart. Couldn't see what the injury was — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 15, 2023

Ross’ injury is particularly concerning because of his growing role in Kansas City’s offense. He caught a touchdown on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and looked to be developing well at training camp.

After some extensive work with athletic trainers in the tent, Nikko Remigio riding in the front of the cart back to the facility. https://t.co/jdGyzKF5mu — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 15, 2023

Remigio was another standout at Chiefs training camp and led Kansas City in receiving yards on Sunday. His loss would be a crushing blow for the Chiefs’ coaching staff, who seemed keen to keep giving Remigio playing time in the preseason to prove that he is worthy of a spot on Kansas City’s 53-man roster.

Fans will have to wait until Andy Reid’s post-practice press conference to learn more details about the extent and nature of these untimely injuries.

