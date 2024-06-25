Two Chiefs Super Bowl trophies will be on display this week at Missouri Capitol

Only four NFL teams have won more Super Bowl championships than the Chiefs, and two of their four Lombardi Trophies will be on display this week at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Fans are being invited to the public viewing, which will take place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The trophies from Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII will be in the capitol. It is a free event.

“We are excited to have this special opportunity to host both the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII and LVII Lombardi Trophies at the same time here at the State Capitol,” Governor Mike Parson said in a news release. “Missouri is proud of our back-to-back Super Bowl champions. We look forward to continuing this, now, annual event at the State Capitol and hope Missourians from all corners of the Red Kingdom will join us to celebrate.”

That news release said the trophies will be in the State Capitol Rotunda (1st floor).

“Visitors will need to enter the Capitol through the main security entrance (south side) where they will then follow verbal and posted directions to the trophy viewing area,” the release said. “Attendees will have a photo opportunity with the trophy and state staff members will be present to assist.”