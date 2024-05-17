Two Chiefs players charged with marijuana possession in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. — Two players with the Kansas City Chiefs are facing charges for possession of marijuana in Johnson County, Kansas.

Chiefs offensive tackles Chukwuebuka Godrick and Wanya Morris were both arrested Thursday and charged with a misdemeanor of first-degree possession of marijuana/THC.

Both have been released on a $2,500 bond. Both had their first court appearances on Friday and are due back in court on May 23, 2024.

Morris, a 2023 third-round pick from the University of Oklahoma, started in four games as a rookie and is expected to compete for the starting left tackle position with rookie Kingsley Suamataia this season.

Godrick joined the Chiefs in 2023 as a designated International Pathway Player from Nigeria and has not played in any games.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

